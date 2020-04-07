-

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has urged the general public to give utmost support to the government’s efforts to save the country from COVID-19 outbreak.

He stated this today (07), delivering a special statement on the situation that prevails in the country.

In his address to the nation, the Premier outlined the measures taken by the government to mitigate the pandemic outbreak and appreciated the sacrifices made by health workers, security forces and other public servants who are on the COVID-19 frontline.

“In the face of a pandemic like this, our attentiveness, commitment and discipline decide whether we will survive,” the PM also stressed.

Speaking on the preventive measures taken to face the local outbreak of the virus, PM Rajapaksa said, since the evacuation of the group of Sri Lankans who were stranded in Wuhan, many quarantine centres equipped with all required amenities were established across the country. In addition, a special hospital was erected in Welikanda just within 6 days to treat patients who test positive for COVID-19. He also mentioned the use of state intelligence service to trace those who evade the quarantine process.

In order to keep children safe from the virus outbreak, schools and other educational institutions were closed off as soon as Sri Lanka confirmed its very first coronavirus patient, he added.

As the curfew was imposed, the government has taken on the responsibility of providing essentials to the general public, the Premier said adding that the government has already provided direct relief to 5.3 million citizens.

“We will not give up this fight,” PM Rajapaksa reassured the citizens while requesting their support for government’s endeavours to keep them safe from the COVID-19 outbreak.

He also noted that all political party leaders have keenly come forward to support the government in the fight against coronavirus.

“We have only one common enemy at the moment and it is the coronavirus,” the Prime Minister said urging the general public to set aside any divisions among them.