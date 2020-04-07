India gifts 10-tonne consignment of medicines to Sri Lanka

-

India today (07) gifted a 10-tonne consignment of essential medicines to Sri Lanka, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

High Commission of India in Colombo, in a statement, stated that the consignment was brought to the island by an Air India Special Charter flight today upon a request made by the Sri Lankan government.

“This is yet another manifestation of India’s unwavering commitment to stand with Sri Lanka, in rain and in shine,” the statement read, adding that despite its own domestic challenges and constraints, India has always believed in sharing its resources and expertise with its friends and partners.

It may also be recalled that at the SAARC Leaders Video Conference was held on March 15 to discuss ways to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, India also pledged US$ 10 million to the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund, the statement noted. “Subsequently, a Video Conference of health professionals in SAARC countries was held on March 26. Ministry of Health of India has also started offering online training sessions for health professionals in SAARC countries.”

SAARC Disaster Management Centre (SDMC) situated in Gandhinagar, Gujarat has also developed a dedicated webpage pertaining to the COVID-19 situation in the SAARC Member States [http://www.covid19-sdmc.org/]. Sri Lanka has been a valuable partner in all these initiatives, it read further.