Three youths arrested over assault on sub-postmaster on duty

Three suspects have been who are involved in the assault on a sub-postmaster on duty at Rukmalpitiya in Katuwana, Hambantota.

They were taken into custody at Dangalakanda at around 7.00 pm today (07).

Aged 26-28 years, the suspects were identified as residents of Katuwana area.

Three individuals on motorcycles had assaulted the sub-postmaster of Rukmalpitiya when the latter was carrying his out his duties of delivering the pension to a paralyzed patient at home yesterday (06).

The sub-postmaster is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at the Rukmalpitiya Hospital.

The suspects will be produced before Walasmulla Magistrate’s Court and Katuwana Police is probing the incident further.

In the meantime, Minister Bandula Gunawardena, in a statement released today, mentioned that a complaint was lodged with police regarding the inhuman assault on a sub-postmaster on duty and assured that an investigation will be carried out to punish the perpetrators.