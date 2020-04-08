Period to use service ID as curfew pass extended

Period to use service ID as curfew pass extended

April 8, 2020   08:10 am

-

The time period to use service IDs as curfew passes for public & private sector essential services employees had been extended, the Police Media announced.

The extension will be in effect until April 30.

Employees of private and public sector essential services, such as ports, shipping companies, Sri Lanka Customs, Immigration and Emigration Department, health sector, petroleum services, telecommunications, electricity and water supply, Sri Lanka Transport Board, the Treasury, Central Bank and other government and private banks and media were granted permission to use their service IDs as a curfew pass.

In the meantime, the validity period of curfew permits for essential services, which was set to expire on April 10, has been extended till April 30.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories