Period to use service ID as curfew pass extended

The time period to use service IDs as curfew passes for public & private sector essential services employees had been extended, the Police Media announced.

The extension will be in effect until April 30.

Employees of private and public sector essential services, such as ports, shipping companies, Sri Lanka Customs, Immigration and Emigration Department, health sector, petroleum services, telecommunications, electricity and water supply, Sri Lanka Transport Board, the Treasury, Central Bank and other government and private banks and media were granted permission to use their service IDs as a curfew pass.

In the meantime, the validity period of curfew permits for essential services, which was set to expire on April 10, has been extended till April 30.