Thundershowers expected in parts of the island after 2pm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Central, Western, North-Western and North-Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m., according to the Department of Meteorology.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (08th), are Wennappuwa, Lunuwila, Daraluwa, Ambatenna, Rangala, Hasalaka, Kolamantalawa and Nintavur at about 12:12 noon.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Matara via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night and a few showers may occur in the sea areas extending from Pottuvil to Hambantota.

Winds will be westerly to south-westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be southerly to south-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.