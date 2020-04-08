1,262 more still at quarantine facilities  Army Chief

-

Another 33 persons are to leave the quarantine centers tomorrow (09) after the completion of the mandatory 14-day quarantine process, said Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Joining the ‘Derana Aruna’ Breakfast Show on TV Derana this morning (08), the Army Commander said that no individuals have qualified to leave the centers today.

Currently, 3,415 persons have left the quarantine centers at the end of the 14-day quarantine, he said.

However, they have been requested to undergo a further 14 days of quarantine at home, said Silva.

Meanwhile, 1,262 persons are still undergoing quarantine. Out of them, 44 persons have arrived from foreign countries, said Silva.

The rest are Sri Lankan residents who had either had direct contact or might have had contact with identified COVID-19 positive patients.