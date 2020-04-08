Party Leaders of ruling party to meet today

-

A special meeting between the Party Leaders of the ruling party is scheduled to be held at 4.30 pm this evening (08).

The meeting will be held at the Temple Trees, chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Former parliamentarian group of the ruling party is to attend the meeting, said Minister Prasanna Ranatunga.

The focus of the meeting will be on district and electorate level initiatives to provide relief to people in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic, he added.