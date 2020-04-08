-

Another patient has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) today increasing the country’s infections tally to 186, says the Ministry of Health.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 138 coronavirus patients are currently under medical care.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases in Sri Lanka, 42 patients have recovered completely while 6 persons succumbed to the virus.

Over 255 individuals who are suspected to have contracted the virus are under observations at selected hospitals.

The deadly virus has so far claimed more than 82,000 lives and infected over 1.4 million population worldwide.