Thambuththegama Economic Centre closed until further notice

April 8, 2020   01:44 pm

Thambuththegama Dedicated Economic Centre has been closed off from 12.00 noon today (08) until further notice.

Its manager, Mr. Asanka Pradeep said the farmers will not be inconvenienced by this decision. A procedure put in place to distribute their harvest to the vendors through Divisional Secretariats.

In the meantime, Dambulla Dedicated Economic Centre was also closed off yesterday until further notice.

The decision was taken due to the lack of proper hygiene procedures followed by the public who visit the centre.

