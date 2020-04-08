Curfew should continue to avoid increased risks  Dr. Jasinghe

-

There is an increased risk of coronavirus infections if the current system implemented in the country is relaxed, says Director-General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Therefore, it is important to continue the curfew in order to maintain social distance, he said.

Dr. Jasinghe mentioned this joining the ‘Derana Aruna’ Breakfast Show on TV Derana this morning (08).

The number of Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests carried out to identify COVID-19 infections will be increased in the coming days, he further said.