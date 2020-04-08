Advisory for high waves and coastal inundation

Advisory for high waves and coastal inundation

April 8, 2020   03:06 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for high waves and coastal inundation in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).

Above mentioned sea areas can be fairly rough at times, the department warned.

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories