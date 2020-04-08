-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for high waves and coastal inundation in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 - 2.5 m height (This is not for land area).

Above mentioned sea areas can be fairly rough at times, the department warned.

Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.