18,000 arrested for violating curfew

Sri Lanka Police says that 18,000 individuals have been arrested for violating the curfew between March 20 and 12 noon today (April 08).

A total of 4,667 vehicles have also been taken into custody during this period.

Meanwhile police said that 283 persons have been arrested within the 06 hours from 6.00 a.m. and 12 noon today alone while 18 vehicles have also been taken into custody.

Sri Lanka Police has warned of strict legal action against people caught violating the countrywide curfew.

They will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and police bail will not be granted for them, police said.

Police also noted that none of the vehicles taken into custody will be released back to their respective owners, until the prevailing Coronavirus threat is eliminated.

The government imposed an island-wide curfew with the intention of minimizing public movement in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.