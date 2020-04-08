COVID-19 case tally hikes to 188 with 2 new cases

-

Two more COVID-19 positive patients have hiked the total count of cases in the country 188.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said 2 more patients tested positive for the virus a short while ago.

Collectively, 3 patients have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus as of 4 pm today.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 140 coronavirus patients are currently under medical care.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases in Sri Lanka, 42 patients have recovered completely while 6 persons succumbed to the virus.

Over 255 individuals who are suspected to have contracted the virus are under observations at selected hospitals.

The deadly virus has so far claimed more than 82,000 lives and infected over 1.4 million population worldwide.