Updated announcement on curfew

The curfew imposed on the 6 districts identified as high-risk zones will continue to be in effect, says President’s Media Division. Accordingly, Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna districts will be under curfew until further notice.

Meanwhile, the curfew in the remaining 19 districts will be temporarily lifted at 6 am tomorrow (09) and reinstated at 4 pm on the same day.

Since the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of this country in this critical situation, the Government requests the public to be patient and understanding with respect to the inconveniences caused by curfew.

Further, the government calls on the public to limit Sinhala and Tamil New Year traditions and social interactions to family members.

Traveling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services, the PMD said.

Those who misuse regulations introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

The government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.

The villages which have been declared isolated areas in the districts of Colombo, Kandy and Kalutara will remain in the same category and no one will be allowed to enter or leave these areas until further notice.