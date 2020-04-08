Public urged to limit interactions to family members during Avurudu traditions

-

The government has urged the general public to limit interactions only to family members during traditions for Sinhala and Tamil New Year next week, says the President’s Media Division (PMD).

This request was made was taking into account the risks of COVID-19 prevailing in Sri Lanka.

People are urged to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines in order to prevent further spread of novel coronavirus within the country.

The government has put in place many preventive measures to contain the virus, including the imposing island-wide curfew and placing restrictions on travels across the country.