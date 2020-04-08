COVID-19: Death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 7

April 8, 2020   07:13 pm

Another COVID-19 death confirmed in Sri Lanka today (08) has brought the fatalities count to 7.

The Ministry of Health said the deceased is a 44-year-old male who was being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Angoda.

He is reportedly a gem businessman from Mount Lavinia, who had returned to the country following a visit to Germany.

In the meantime, the confirmed cases count reached 189 this evening as another patient tested positive for the virus.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry, a total number of 44 patients have completely recovered from the deadly virus.

