COVID-19 cases increase to 189, recoveries climb to 44

One more patient has tested positive for coronavirus, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 189 as of 6.00 p.m. today (8).

Meanwhile two COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital. This bring the total number of patients who have recovered to 44.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, 138 patients are currently under medical care while over 220 suspected patients under observations at selected hospitals.

Sri Lanka’s 7th coronavirus death was confirmed earlier today by the ministry.