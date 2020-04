-

Humanitarian law expert Raja Goonaratne was appointed as the Director General at the National Secretariat for Non-governmental Organizations this morning (April 08).

The letter of appointment was official handed over by Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne at the Ministry premises today.

Mr. Raja Goonaratne has also served as Dean of the Faculty of Law at the Open University of Sri Lanka.