Navy develops remote-controlled smart appliance to treat and test COVID-19 patients

Taking in to account a basic concept mooted by an inventor, Mr. Thushara Kelum Wadasinghe, the Navy’s Research and Development Unit developed a remote-controlled smart appliance called ‘Medi Mate’ in a bid to treat and test COVID-19 patients, allowing healthcare workers to remain at a safe distance from the highly infectious virus.

This smart appliance developed under Navy’s patronage was handed over for use at Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital today (08).

“Sri Lanka Navy, under the able guidance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, has been conducting a wide array of programmes in light of the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. Apart from that, with the blessing of the Navy Commander, prospective innovators in the Navy are introduced latest technology and provided with necessary facilities through R&D Unit to unveil their innovative concepts,” the navy said.

It is in this backdrop the Research and Development Unit of Sri Lanka Navy exerted itself to develop a remote-controlled, wheeled gadgetry to treat COVID-19 patients remaining at a safe distance. This smart appliance will also help healthcare workers to diagnose ailments, communicate with patients and dispense medicine and meals to them, without getting closer to the infected people.

As such, this innovative appliance will help protect doctors and healthcare workers from the highly contagious novel coronavirus, when they are dealing with COVID-19 patients. As a new feature, this remote-controlled gadgetry also has an automated nozzle which sprays a stream of sanitizing liquid to the hands of the patient, allowing him/her to sanitize the hands before touching any equipment or drugs placed on the device.

The low-key ceremony to hand over this automation to the Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital was presided over by Director Naval Electrical & Electronic Engineering ( Fleet & Weapon) and Director Naval Electrical & Electronic Engineering (Admin & Utility) Commodore (Electrical) Kamal Bombugalage.

The Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital has been made ready to treat persons who are suspected of having contracted the novel coronavirus. The Research and Development Unit of Sri Lanka Navy has also developed a disinfection chamber recently and similar chambers, with added features, have been set up at Kalubowila Teaching Hospital, Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital and University Hospital KDU.