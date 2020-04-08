Curfew to remain in effect in Ratnapura and Pelmadulla

April 8, 2020   11:35 pm

The curfew within Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police areas will not be lifted tomorrow morning (09), the Police Spokesman said.

He added that travel through these areas will also not be permitted. The curfew in these areas will remain in force until further notice.

The curfew in 19 districts including Ratnapura District will be temporarily lifted from 6.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday).

However, the curfew in Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police areas will not be lifted and the curfew in currently in place in those areas will remain in effect until further notice, police said.

Meanwhile the curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones will continue until further notice.

