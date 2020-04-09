More than 19,000 curfew violators in police custody

-

A total of 1,742 individuals have been arrested for violating curfew orders during the last 24 hours ending from 6.00 am today (09).

The police said it said 496 vehicles were also taken into custody during this period.

Accordingly, 19,441 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew while 5,082 vehicles were taken into custody.

Sri Lanka Police has warned of strict legal action against people caught violating the countrywide curfew.

They will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and police bail will not be granted for them, police said.

Police also noted that none of the vehicles taken into custody will be released back to their respective owners, until the prevailing Coronavirus threat is eliminated.

The government imposed an island-wide curfew with the intention of minimizing public movement in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.