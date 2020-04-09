Curfew in 19 districts temporarily lifted

-

Curfew imposed in all districts except in the areas declared as High-Risk Zones was temporarily lifted at 6.00 am today (09) and it will be re-imposed at 4.00 pm in the evening.

This will be effective until 6.00 am on next Tuesday (April 14). The curfew will be re-imposed in these districts at 4.00 pm on the same day.

In the meantime, curfew imposed in the High-Risk Zones (Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna districts and Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police areas) will continue until further notice.

The government says that the sole purpose of these measures is to ensure the well-being of the people of the country and its people in this critical situation. Hence, the public is urged to bear the inconveniences caused as a result of ongoing curfew, in a responsible manner.

Travelling to and from all districts has been completely prohibited except for the purpose of providing essential services.

Those who misuse regulations that are introduced with the prime objective of ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of essential services will severely be dealt with according to the law.

During curfew hours, the government has put in place a mechanism to continuously supply essential food and other goods enabling the public to purchase them while at homes.

Those who are engaged in paddy farming and cultivation of small tea holdings and export crops in any district are permitted to carry out their activities.