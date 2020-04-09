New app launched for video consultation of a doctor

-

A mobile app – My Health – has been launched to facilitate consultation of a medical doctor through video technology.

Accordingly, a person who is suffering from cough, cold or respiratory complications can seek medical help through video consultation and the doctor who is at the receiving end is able to examine the patient closely, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said joining Derana Aruna programme this morning (09).

In addition, Dr. Jasinghe says the people can also call the two hotlines – 1390 or 1999 – to seek medical help if they are having any symptoms.

He added that the general public can call 1990 to reach the Suwaseriya paramedic ambulance service.