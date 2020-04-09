67 persons from Ratnapura Town sent for quarantine

-

Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that 67 persons from Ratnapura Town have been sent for quarantine to the Diyatalawa Army quarantine center.

He stated that a decision was taken to place these individuals under quarantine as they have had close contact or suspected to have had close contact with persons infected with coronavirus (COVID-19).

Meanwhile the curfew within Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police areas was not lifted this morning along with the rest of Ratnapura District.

Police had announced that travel through these areas will also not be permitted and that the curfew in these areas will remain in effect until further notice.