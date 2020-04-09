All pharmacies island-wide open until 5pm today

-

All pharmacies, even the ones located in high-risk zones for COVID-19 where the curfew is in force until further notice, will remain open for 8 hours today.

The Presidential Task Force on Essential Services Tuesday decided that all pharmacies island-wide will be open for services from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

Curfew imposed for 19 districts excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy, and Jaffna districts as well as Ratnapura and Pelmadulla police areas was temporarily lifted at 6.00 am this morning.

As per the decision of the Task Force, all Ayurveda hospitals will also operate during curfew hours.

Every dispensary or registered dispensary in each Divisional Secretariat is also permitted to operate a mobile service during the curfew.

Steps have been taken to import Coriander, Ginger and Tree Tumeric which are currently in high demand.

In the meantime, it was also decided that medicines for patients registered with the Department of Ayurveda will be home-delivered via post.