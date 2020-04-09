Three more COVID-19 patients discharged, total recoveries at 47

-

Three more coronavirus-infected patients have been discharged after recovering completely, the Ministry of Health announced today.

The total count of COVID-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka now stands at 47.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry, 135 coronavirus patients are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka on Wednesday reported its 7th death due to COVID-19 as a 44-year-old male succumbed to the virus.

In the meantime, the confirmed coronavirus cases tally reached 189 last evening.