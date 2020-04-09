Twenty eight evading quarantine arrested

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel during an intelligence operation arrested 28 individuals who were ordered to undergo self-quarantine in Sudewella Ja-Ela over failure to follow quarantine regulations.

Recently, a taxi-driver from the area injured in an assault was hospitalized with the intervention of the police. Subsequently, upon display of symptoms, he had been tested for the coronavirus, which confirmed his infection with the virus.

Accordingly, the Ja-Ela Public Health Office notified 28 individuals who had had direct contact with the patient to undergo self-quarantine at their homes.

However, it was reported that the said individuals had not adhered to these directives and roamed in the area consuming alcohol.

These persons who had been avoiding security forces were tracked down and by the Navy intelligence.

They are currently under the custody of the Navy at the Ave Maria Church in Ja-Ela and will be transferred to the Navy quarantine center in Oluvil considering the safety and health of the residents in the area.

The Head Priest of the Maradamadu Church in Ja-Ela, Ja-Ela Police, and District Medical Officers of Ja-Ela had assisted in the operation.