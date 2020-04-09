Unidentified body found in Mt. Lavinia car park

-

The body of an unidentified person has been found at the car park of a restaurant in Mount Lavinia.

Preliminary investigations of the Mt. Lavinia have revealed the victim had deceased several days ago.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been confirmed, said the police.

Upon the order of the Mt. Lavinia Magistrate, the area where the body was found has been disinfected under the international quarantine laws.

The body is currently kept in the mortuary of the Kalubowila Hospital.