Heat advisory for North-western province & 5 districts

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Extreme Caution’ heat advisory for North-western Province and Mannar District and five districts – Anuradhapura, Mannar, Vavuniya, Gampaha and Monaragala.

The advisory, which will be in effect until tomorrow (10), says that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible during this time.

The Meteorology Department has advised the general public against continuing strenuous outdoor activities.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the human body.