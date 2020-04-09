Heat advisory for North-western province & 5 districts

Heat advisory for North-western province & 5 districts

April 9, 2020   04:22 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Extreme Caution’ heat advisory for North-western Province and Mannar District and five districts – Anuradhapura, Mannar, Vavuniya, Gampaha and Monaragala.

The advisory, which will be in effect until tomorrow (10), says that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible during this time.

The Meteorology Department has advised the general public against continuing strenuous outdoor activities.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the human body.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories