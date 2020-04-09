COVID-19: Infections tally hits 190, recoveries climb to 49

April 9, 2020   06:13 pm

-

Confirmed COVID-19 infections in Sri Lanka has reached 190 as another patient tested positive for the virus today (09).

The Health Ministry stated that two more coronavirus patients have been discharged after recovering completely.

Accordingly, the number of patients who recovered from the virus now stands at 49.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said that 134 coronavirus patients are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

