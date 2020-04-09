PS member accused over molesting 13-year-old girl

PS member accused over molesting 13-year-old girl

April 9, 2020   09:23 pm

-

A member of the Thanamalwila Pradeshiya Sabha is reportedly accused of a case of molesting a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Kiriibbanwewa, Sevanagala.

According to the residents in the area, the Pradeshiya Sabha member is also responsible for the incident. They allege that the politician is trying to cover up the incident.

Recently, two suspects were arrested in connection to a case of molesting a 13-year-old girl.

The victim has been directed to the Hambantota hospital for a medical checkup.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories