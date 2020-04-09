COVID-19 Fund receives more public donations

-

The latest donations to the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund has increased the balance of the Fund to Rs 585 million as of this evening (09), stated President Media Division.

Many political figures and companies, as well as the general public, have made contributions to the Fund.

Mr. Sarath Kumara Gurusinghe, a retired teacher residing in Nugegoda donated his pension for the month of April to the Fund, while, Mr. Uyanahewage Ashoka, who has lost his vision, also donated Rs 500,000. Expressing their views they said the contribution made by them could be considered as their humanitarian duty as citizens of Sri Lanka.

Minister Chamal Rajapaksa handed over a donation of Rs 25 million collected by the Essential Food Commodities Importers & Traders Association to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. President of the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket Captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Cricketer Lasith Malinga handed over a donation of Rs 25 million collected by the SLC.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana handed over a donation of Rs 7 million collected by the staff of the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture and affiliated institutions to the Ministry.

The Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Ltd. (Rs 10 million), the Public Officers’ Welfare Association (Rs 1 million), Irrigation Engineering Diplomate Association (Rs 1 million), Kalutara Bodhi Trust Fund (Rs 10 million), Mr. Mano Sekaram (Rs 5 million), Association of University Administrators (Rs 2.5 million), the Immigration and Emigration Officers Association (Rs 550,000), the Public Finance Department (Rs 125,000) and the National Youth Services Council (Rs 1.5 million) handed over their donations to Mr. K.B. Egodawela, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat.



All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local, as well as foreign donors, have made their contributions to the Fund. Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 0112354354.