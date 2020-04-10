Thundershowers expected in several provinces & districts

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Anuradhapura, Mannar and Vavuniya districts in the evening or night, says the Department of Meteorology.

Few showers can be expected in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 14th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (10th), are Kumbukwewa, Medagama, Ipalogama, Eppawala, Rotawewa, Pangurana, Panichchankeni at about 12:11 noon.



Sea areas:



Showers will occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil and showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle in the evening or night.

Winds will be south-westerly or variable in direction in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo and winds will be easterly to south-easterly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough.