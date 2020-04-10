-

The emergency unit of Kurunegala Teaching Hospital has been closed off temporarily as a patient, who was admitted to the ward yesterday, had started showing coronavirus symptoms.

Hospital’s Director Dr. Sarath Weerabandara said that a resident of Katupotha in Kurunegala got admitted to the emergency unit of the hospital last evening (09) claiming to have some other medical conditions.

Subsequent check-ups have indicated that the patient in question had Covid-19 symptoms.

Accordingly, he was moved to the ward assigned for the patients who are suspected to have contracted the virus, Dr. Weerabandara added.

A total of 39 of the hospital’s staff who were exposed to the suspected coronavirus patient have been directed to quarantine.