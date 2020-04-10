Village in Mannar sealed off, nearly 900 families in self-isolation

-

A total of 1,347 individuals are being further quarantined at 12 facilities operated by the tri-forces, says the Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Accordingly, 3,459 have left the quarantine centres after completing the mandatory quarantine process.

Meanwhile, 65 persons from al-Qasim and Palaviya areas have been sent to the quarantine facility at Punani. They had reportedly been in contact with the coronavirus patient who was recently found from al-Qasim town. This patient in question had returned to the country following a tour in Indonesia.

It is further reported that 16 relatives of the two coronavirus patients from Hakmana, Matara were also sent to the Punani quarantine centre. These two patients had returned to the country from India.

In the meantime, the entire village of Tharapuram in Mannar has been sealed off by the authorities as it was revealed that person who had tested positive for the virus from Puttalam had attended a funeral in Tharapuram and visited several houses as well.

Accordingly, nearly 4,600 individuals from 900 families have been put under self-isolation as the village was sealed off.