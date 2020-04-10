COVID-19 recoveries reach 50 as another patient regains health

April 10, 2020   12:45 pm

Another patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 has been discharged after recovering completely.

The total count of coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka now stands at 50.

As of Friday morning, 190 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Sri Lanka and 133 out of them are currently under medical care, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Sri Lanka has reported 7 deaths due to the deadly virus that has claimed over 95,000 lives globally.

