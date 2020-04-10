Operations of all rice mills declared an essential service

-

The operations of all rice mills in the country have been declared an essential service until further notice, the President’s Media Division said.

This decision has been taken in view of the quarantine program out in place to control the COVID-19 outbreak, it said in a statement.

Accordingly as the supplying of essential foods, the manufacturing, storing and distribution of rice and ensuring of food security is essential, the operations and services of all rice mills has been declared an essential service for COVID-19 quarantine program until further notice, the PMD said.

All rice mill owners in the country are instructed to carry out rice production within their area and to turn all their paddy stocks into rice.

Small scale rice mill owners should proceed to distribute their rice stocks within their respective divisional secretariat divisions, medium scale rice mill owners within their respective district and large scale rice mill owners throughout the island.

On the directive of the President, the Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara has notified this in writing to the Acting IGP, the Director General of Health Services, the Food Commissioner and the chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA).