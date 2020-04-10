British High Commissioner advises British visitors to leave

-

The British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka has reached out to British visitors on social media. In her messages, High Commissioner Sarah Hulton notes that a lot of British visitors have taken the UK Government’s advice to return home.

She encourages any British tourists to return to the UK now while flights are available. The High Commissioner noted that some British passport holders are in Sri Lankan visiting family, a statement said.

She reiterated UK Government advice that all British nationals who normally live in the UK should return to the UK now.

“Serious outbreaks of coronavirus are placing significant strain on health services globally. In the event of a serious outbreak in Sri Lanka, consular services and flights out of the country could be seriously affected. We cannot guarantee what flight options might be available if people choose to leave at a later date.”

The British High Commission encourages all British visitors to keep up to date by following Travel Advice at: www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/sri-lanka/coronavirus and @UKinSriLanka on Twitter for up to date flight information. Qatar Airways currently operate flights daily from Colombo.