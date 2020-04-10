Five including PS member remanded for allegedly molesting 13-year-old girl

April 10, 2020   03:33 pm

Five suspects including a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Pradeshiya Sabha member have been remanded until April 16 for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old schoolgirl from Kiriibbanwewa, Sevanagala.

Ada Derana reporter said the suspects were produced before courts on Friday.

According to the residents in the area, the girl in question was molested by the perpetrators for several days on multiple occasions.

They alleged that a Thanamalwila Pradeshiya Sabha member, who is involved in the incident, is in an attempt to cover up the incident.

The victim has been directed to the Hambantota hospital for a medical check-up.

