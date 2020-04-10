No new COVID-19 cases during past 24 hours  Dr. Jasinghe

-

No new COVID-19 infections were reported in Sri Lanka during the past 24 hours, says Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

He announced this during the media briefing held at the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 today (10).

Speaking further, Dr. Jasinghe noted that in addition to testing patients at hospitals for COVID-19, tests are now carried out using samples from the community. This has increased the daily testing capacity, he added.



As of Friday evening, Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally was at 190 and 133 out of them are currently under medical care.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 89 COVID-19 patients are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), 17 patients are at Welikanda Hospital and 27 are at Mulleriyawa Hospital.

The total count of coronavirus recoveries in the country stands at 50.

In the meantime, 224 suspected coronavirus patients are under observation at selected hospitals across the country.

Sri Lanka has reported 7 deaths due to the deadly virus that has claimed over 95,700 lives globally. Over 1.6 million infections are reported around the world.