Several injured in ambulance, bus crash in Borella

Several persons were injured and hospitalised following a collision involving an ambulance and a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) at Senanayake Junction in Borella.

Police said that the accident had occurred at around 1.40 p.m. today (10) and that a speeding ambulance had crashed into the SLTB bus at the junction.

Seven individuals have been wounded and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital for treatment.

Borella Police is further investigating the incident.