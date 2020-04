-

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) says that Maximum Retail Prices have been imposed on several rice varieties with effect from today (10).

A maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs. 125 has been imposed on a kilogram of Keeri Samba while a maximum price of Rs. 90 has been imposed on a kilogram of Samba (red/white).

Meanwhile the MRP on Nadu is Rs. 90 per kg while the MRP on white-red raw rice is Rs. 85 per kg.