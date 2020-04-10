Four COVID-19 patients discharged; Total recoveries climb to 54

-

Four more persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have been discharged as they have made complete recoveries.

The Ministry of Health stated that the total count of coronavirus recoveries in the country now stands at 54.

As of Friday evening, Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally was at 190 and 129 out of them are currently under medical care at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH), Welikanda Hospital and Mulleriyawa Hospital.

In the meantime, 224 suspected coronavirus patients are under observation at selected hospitals across the country.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 7 deaths due to the deadly virus that has claimed over 95,700 lives globally. Over 1.6 million infections are reported around the world.