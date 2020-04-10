Pharmacies to remain open for 5 hours in districts except high risk zones

April 10, 2020   07:33 pm

-

Pharmacies will remain open for 05 hours a day in all districts, except for the 6 districts identified as COVID-19 High Risk Zones and the areas which have been placed on complete lockdown.

The decision has been taken by the Special Presidential Task Force on essential services, the Prime Minister’s Office announced today.

Accordingly pharmacies will remain open from 9.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. daily in these districts. 

Meanwhile in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara, Puttalam, Kandy and Jaffna which have been identified as High Risk Zones, the purchase of medicines will be made available through orders placed online or over the phone while they will be delivered to homes of consumers.

However, this does not apply to areas which have currently been placed on complete lockdown, the statement said.

