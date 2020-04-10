SLPP ousts Thanamalwila PS member who allegedly molested a teen

April 10, 2020   09:06 pm

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has decided to kick out the Thanamalwila Pradeshiya Sabha (PS) member who is remanded for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl.

Under the directives of SLPP’s National Organizer Basil Rajapaksa, Chief Secretary of the party Sagara Kariyawasam has issued the letter pertaining to the suspension of membership.

In addition, he has made the relevant arrangements to continue the legal procedures to expel the PS member in question from the party.

Five including Thanamalwila PS member placed under arrest recently for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old schoolgirl from Kiriibbanwewa, Sevanagala.

They were produced before courts on Thursday and were remanded until April 21.

