Sri Lanka’s COVID-19 infections tally has escalated to 197 as seven more persons tested positive for the deadly virus on Friday.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry confirmed that 136 coronavirus patients are currently under medical care at Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Angoda, Base Hospital in Welikanda and Colombo East Base Hospital (CEBH) in Mulleriyawa.

Six of these new infections have been found from Ja-Ela while the other positive case was reported from Dehiwala, according to the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

The six coronavirus patients from Ja-Ela were among the 28 youths from Suduwella area, who were recently sent to the quarantine centre in Oluvil, the Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Out of the 197 coronavirus cases confirmed in Sri Lanka, 54 patients have been discharged from hospitals after they regained their health completely, while 7 of them succumbed to the virus.

The global COVID-19 death toll Friday hit the grim milestone of 100,000 and over 1.6 million of confirmed cases are reported from nearly 200 countries.