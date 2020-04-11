Over 300kg narcotic substances seized in high-seas naval operation

-

Sri Lanka Navy has seized more than 300kg of narcotic substances during an operation at high seas.

The seized narcotic substances are suspected to be a haul of approximately 260kg of heroin and 56kg of Crystal Methamphetamine (also known as ‘Ice’).

Naval personnel had found the narcotics haul in a foreign vessel without a flag state on the international seas about 548 nautical miles off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Seven foreign nationals, who are suspected to be Iranians, have also been taken into custody along with the intercepted vessel.

This narcotics raid is a result of an operation carried out by the Navy based on the information gathered from interrogating persons who were aboard the three vessels intercepted earlier this year, international information exchange, analysing data on satellite phones.

Based on the analysis, the Navy dispatched its Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) on March 30 for a 14-day maritime operation.

Two days later, the patrol vessel crossed the equator and following 9-day surveillance, the naval personnel managed to intercept the foreign vessel carrying the drug consignment.

The drug haul is estimated to be valued nearly Rs 3,270 million, the Navy said.

According to reports, the Navy has seized 687kg of heroin, 795 of ‘Ice’ and 579kg of Ketamine during this year.