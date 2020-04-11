Wearing face masks compulsory for persons authorized to move on roads

April 11, 2020   10:43 am

Wearing face masks has been made mandatory for those who are authorized to travel on roads with effect from Saturday (11), says Police Media Spokesperson, SP Jaliya Senaratne.

The decision has been taken under the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) taking into account the safety of the tri-forces personnel and police officers on duty.

He added that nearly 100 police officers have been directed to self-isolation so far due to coronavirus fears.

Accordingly, all those who are travelling on roads with valid curfew passes has been made compulsory to wear a face mask.

