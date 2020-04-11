22,000 curfew violators arrested so far

-

A total of 1,600 individuals have been arrested for violating curfew orders during the last 24 hours ending from 6.00 am today (09).

DIG Ajith Rohana said 22,000 persons have been placed under arrest for violating the curfew since March 20.

He added that a local government politician was also taken into custody for congregating general public during curfew hours.

In the meantime, 7 persons were arrested for attending a religious event in Uppuveli, Trincomalee on Friday (10). They have been released and directed to self-isolation at their respective homes, DIG Rohana said further.

Sri Lanka Police has warned of strict legal action against people caught violating the countrywide curfew.

They will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and police bail will not be granted for them, police said.

Police also noted that none of the vehicles taken into custody will be released back to their respective owners, until the prevailing Coronavirus threat is eliminated.

The government imposed an island-wide curfew with the intention of minimizing public movement in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in the country.