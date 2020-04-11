Special reward for police personnel fighting Covid-19 outbreak

April 11, 2020   01:17 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) has approved a special reward for police personnel who are playing a major role in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Police Media announced today (11).

Each police personnel from the rank of Chief Inspector (CI) and below will be awarded Rs. 5,000 for their outstanding, selfless service rendered for the prevention of local outbreak of coronavirus since March 11.

The IGP has accordingly given instruction to the Deputy Inspector Generals of Police to grant the reward money to relevant police personnel.

